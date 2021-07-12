ASI to undertake laser scanning in Puri’s Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar

12 July 2021 10:27 IST

Laser scanning was required to ascertain the condition of structures in the 12th-century temple.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will undertake laser scanning of important parts of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri during the nine-day Ratha Yatra festival when the deities will not be in the temple, according to temple chief administrator Krishan Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said on Sunday, the ASI, which looks after the conservation and preservation of the 12th-century shrine, had requested the temple administration for a laser scanning of the temple.

“After discussing with stakeholders, it was decided that the ASI be allowed to conduct laser scanning at Nata Mandap, Jagamohan and other parts of the temple, except the Garba Gruha (sanctum sanctorum)”, he said.

He said the decision on Garbha Gruha will be taken after analysing the benefits of the laser scanning. He said a committee of servitors had been formed, in presence of whom the laser scanning at the temple will take place.

On silver-plating of the temple doors, Mr. Kumar said the work will be carried out at eight dwaras (doors) with help of a donor. “The temple administration is not in a hurry to finish the work as no time limit has been fixed for the same.”

The sliver required for the silver-plating of the temple doors were donated by a Mumbai-based devotee of Lord Jagannatha. The silver packets reached the temple administration office on July 9, sources said.

An ASI team had earlier visited the shrine and observed that laser scanning was required to ascertain the condition of structures in the ancient temple.

“As other people are not allowed entry into certain parts of the temple on normal days, we want to complete the laser scanning when the deities are out of the temple for the nine-day Ratha Yatra,” ASI’s Superintendent Archaeologist Arun Mallick said.