ASI suspended for stealing goats in Odisha

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Odisha police was on Saturday suspended for allegedly stealing goats for a party on the eve of the New Year.

The incident took place in Sindhekela police station in Balangir district. Two goats belonging to one Sankirtan Guru had strayed into the police station on Friday afternoon. ASI Suman Mallick with the help of other staff members caught hold of them and slaughtered them. The goat owner’s daughter claimed she had seen the goats being killed. Soon Mr. Guru informed other villagers, who besieged the police station. “A preliminary enquiry indicates involvement of the police personnel. An ASI has been suspended,” said Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu, Balangir SP.