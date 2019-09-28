Ashok Tanwar skips Gurugram event

Infighting within the Haryana Congress shows no signs of abating as former State unit chief Ashok Tanwar skipped the party’s manifesto committee meeting and the “Pehle Report, Phir Vote” campaign in Gurugram on Friday.

“There’s no point in attending the [manifesto committee] meeting. When I was the president, these leaders who are at the helm [referring to new State unit chief Kumari Selja and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda) never cooperated with me. I will reciprocate the same way,” he told The Hindu. Mr. Tanwar said he was not aware of the party’s Gurugram programme. “I am not aware of today’s programme. Although it should have been launched earlier, I wish them all success,” he said.

“It’s the responsibility of the new incumbents to take along other leaders and party workers. We all our working towards the same goal of strengthening the party and throwing out the ruling BJP from Haryana,” the former PCC chief said.

Mr. Tanwar has not been attending party meetings, be it to decide candidates or on shaping the campaign strategy for the Assembly elections. He has instead been holding parallel meetings with his supporters. “We will continue with our election campaign separately... like they were doing by holding rallies when I was the State [unit] president,” said Mr. Tanwar.