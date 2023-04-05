HamberMenu
Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan CM has contracted virus for third time; both leaders released news of their illness on their twitter handles

April 05, 2023 03:14 am | Updated 03:14 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. File

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. File | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Both the leaders released the information about contracting the coronavirus, on their Twitter handles.

Mr. Gehlot said the COVID cases had increased across the country during the last few days, and he himself had been infected with mild symptoms.

“I will continue working from my residence for the next few days following medical advice. I urge everyone to strictly adhere to COVID protocol, to stay safe and healthy,” he said.

Ms. Raje said she had isolated herself ever since she had tested positive. “Those who came in contact with me should get themselves tested and take precautions,” she said.

Both Mr. Gehlot and Ms. Raje have been active recently and taken part in different programmes. Ms. Raje was present at the BJP core committee meeting on Sunday, when the new Leader of the Opposition was announced.

Mr. Gehlot, 71, has contracted the virus for the third time since the outbreak of the pandemic. He was earlier detected with corona infection on April 29, 2021, and January 6, 2022.

After his recovery in 2021, he faced health issues and underwent angioplasty in August the same year. The doctors had found 90% blockade in his left anterior descending artery, which was widened with the placement of a stent.

