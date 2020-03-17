Other States

Ashok Gehlot holds all-party meet to discuss coronavirus threat

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan said, “It is our collective responsibility to ensure people are aware, prepared and that everybody takes precautions, he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday held an all-party meeting to discuss the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread and devise ways and means to tackle it.

Holding all-party meeting at CMO to discuss the threat of coronavirus and to collectively deal with it. Informed the leaders about the steps taken by the State government to deal with the disease so far, Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure people are aware, prepared and that everybody takes precautions, he said.

&nbsp;

Mr. Gehlot said ways to minimise political meetings, events, programmes in the present situation were also discussed in the meeting. Our focus should be to ensure that the spread of the virus is contained, he said.

Members of different political parties were present in the meeting. Four coronavirus cases have been reported in the State so far and three of them have been cured of the affliction.

The State government has taken a slew of preventive, precautionary and remedial measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to deal with the situation.

