ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Gehlot government worthless, useless; BJP will win next Assembly polls: Rajasthan BJP chief Joshi

March 27, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - Jaipur

C.P. Joshi was on his way from Delhi to Jaipur to take charge as Rajasthan’s BJP’s chief.

PTI

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party president C.P. Joshi. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@cpjoshiBJP

Newly appointed Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president C.P. Joshi on March 27 termed the congress government in the State as "worthless and useless", and asserted that his party will win the next Assembly elections.

"We will work as a team in Rajasthan. I am a worker of the party and will work with the guidance and support of senior leaders," he said while talking to reporters in Kotputli on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. He was on his way from Delhi to Jaipur to take charge as the BJP's State chief.

"We will become team Rajasthan and will take the party forward," he said. Hitting out at the Ashok Gehlot Government, Mr. Joshi said it was a "worthless and useless" government. The Lok Sabha MP from Chittorgarh asserted that the BJP will form the next government in Rajasthan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly elections are slated in the State later this year. Mr. Joshi was welcomed by the BJP workers at several places on the Highway.

An incorrect photo has been removed. Error is regretted

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US