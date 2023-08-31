ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Gehlot flags ‘rampant corruption’ in judiciary

August 31, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday criticised the “corruption” allegedly rampant in the judiciary, saying he had come to know that several lawyers write the judgments and take them to the judges, who pronounce them without any alteration.

“Things are really very serious in our institutions, be it the lower judiciary or the higher judiciary. The countrymen should reflect on it,” he said.

He said he had never spoken to the judges who were appointed on his recommendation in his capacity as the Chief Minister, which was the usual practice for the High Courts 25 years ago.

Mr. Gehlot said the Narendra Modi government was flagrantly violating all constitutional norms and exercising undue pressure on judiciary, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department. The CBI and the ED were entering the people’s homes without serving the prior notice which was mandatory under the law, he said.

CONNECT WITH US