Ashok Gehlot announces ₹10 lakh aid to tribal woman who was stripped and paraded

September 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated September 03, 2023 01:52 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 2 visited Dhariyawad block of Pratapgarh district to visit the 21-year-old tribal woman who was allegedly stripped naked and paraded by her husband and in-laws after a matrimonial dispute in a village, sparking outrage. The incident drew flak from the Opposition BJP against the Congress government even as seven persons were arrested.

The incident, which took place in Nichlakota village on Thursday, was caught on camera and the video clip was widely circulated on social media platforms in the region. Those arrested after the registration of a criminal case included the woman’s husband, father-in-law and other relatives. Four others were also detained in connection with the incident.

Three of the accused were injured while attempting to flee during the police raid. Police said they were being treated at Pratapgarh District Hospital and would shortly be produced in court. The woman was reportedly staying with another man under a custom called ‘Nata Pratha’ (relationship) among Rajasthan’s tribal communities, because of which her in-laws were annoyed with her.

Mr. Gehlot, who was in Bhilwara, cancelled all of his engagements and went to Dhariyawad to meet the woman and her family members on Saturday. He announced a financial assistance package of ₹10 lakh and a government job to the victim, saying it was meant to ensure social and economic security for her.

The Chief Minister said the “inhuman act” was highly condemnable and added that the accused would be tried in a fast-track court and given the harshest punishment. “This daughter of Rajasthan is very brave and she faced these painful moments with great courage. This is a very poor tribal family whose condition made me sad,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Gehlot told reporters in Dhariyawad that the police had taken swift action to arrest the culprits by locating them despite poor connectivity in the district. Observing that Rajasthan had an impressive record in dealing with crimes against women — with a conviction rate of 45.2% — he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing the State with Manipur, where, he said, a civil war-like situation was prevailing.

The case against the accused was registered after the incident’s video clip went viral. They have been booked on charges of molesting and assaulting the woman under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The in-laws had allegedly abducted her and brought her to Nichlakota village where they paraded her.

The BJP targeted the State government over the incident and accused the ruling Congress of failing to control the crimes against women. BJP national president J.P. Nadda, who was in Sawai Madhopur to flag off the party’s Parivartan Yatra, said that governance was completely missing in the State and that the Chief Minister and his colleagues were busy in a factional fight.

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has directed the Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police to send the woman’s case to the District Legal Aid Committee to provide her with financial assistance and submit the documents along with an investigation report by September 14.