Asaram followers booked for violating prohibitory orders in U.P.'s Shahjahanpur

16 October 2021 14:29 IST

Asaram was convicted in April 2018 of raping a Shahjahanpur girl at his ashram in Manai village near Rajasthan's Jodhpur in 2013.

A group of followers of self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, was booked for violating prohibitory orders by holding a programme here to worship him, the police said on Saturday.

Those booked are Rajkumar, the main organiser of the event, Rakesh, Sunil, Chandan Das, Daksh Muni and some unidentified people, they said.

The Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said a few followers of Asaram were holding a programme to worship him in the Kant police station area. They were asked by a local BJP leader, Santosh Dixit, to stop the programme but they did not agree.

Mr. Dixit informed the police, who stopped the programme after reaching the spot, he said.

Later, a case was registered in the matter. While five people have been named in the FIR, the others have not yet been identified, he added.

Mr. Kumar said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of four or more people, is in force in Shahjahanpur and prior permission from the administration is needed for holding a programme. However, the organisers of this event did not have the necessary permission.

He was arrested by the Jodhpur police on August 31, 2013 and has been in jail since then.