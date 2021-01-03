Asaduddin Owaisi visits Furfura Sharif in Bengal, says he will join hands with its head

Kolkata:

03 January 2021

‘Whatever decision Abbas Siddique takes the AIMIM will stand by him,’ says the AIMIM chief

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi arrived in West Bengal on Sunday and visited Furfura Sharif, a prominent religious shrine of Bengali Muslims in Hooghly district.

Mr. Owasi met Abbas Siddique, the Peerzada and secretary of Furfura Sharif, and said that his party would stand by him in the times to come. “Whatever decision Abbas Siddique takes the AIMIM will stand by him,” he said.

Of late, Abbas Siddique has given hints that he is keen on testing political waters. In terms of physical connect he has more support base than the AIMIM which has never contested polls in the State. The meeting, which comes months before Assembly polls in the State, assumes lot of significance. The State has 27.01 % minority population as per the last census conducted in 2011. The minorities in the State have overwhelming supported the Trinamool Congress since 2011.

The Trinamool Congress leadership said that such developments did not pose any challenge for the party as Muslims were firmly behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said that Mr. Owasi was well aware that he could not be a factor as Urdu speaking Muslims in the State were not in significant numbers. “His visit to Furfura Sharif is a new thing but it is of no concern to us,” Mr. Roy said. The TMC leader also added that people were aware that the AIMIM would only help the Bharatiya Janata Party by dividing the Muslim votes.