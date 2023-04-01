As worshippers throng Valley’s historic Jamia Masjid, locals upset with fresh security measures

April 01, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - SRINAGAR

The over 600-year-old historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar is abuzz with worshippers this Islamic month of Ramazan, but the fresh security measures have come in for criticism from locals and the Auqaf Committee, a caretaker body of the mosque.

Fridays see a large contingent of security forces at the gates and around the Jamia Masjid located in Srinagar’s volatile Nowhata area. Multiple mobile bunkers have been set up outside the mosque for many years now.

This year, worshippers alleged that they were stopped and asked to deposit their identity cards and collect it from the police station after the noon prayers, when the mosque witnessed attendance of devotees in hundreds.

“I was stopped and taken to a police vehicle to deposit my identity card. I collected it after performing my prayers. It was scary. I was not sure if my identity card would be returned or not. I also do not want to be listed in the police files for praying at the mosque. It’s a very discouraging practice,” Amir Ahmad (name changed), a resident of Srinagar, said.

Several worshippers alleged that the mobile phones were also confiscated ahead of the noon prayers. “Mobile contains all the personal details. Leaving it with the police just for offering prayers is a very unfortunate move by the authorities,” another worshipper said.

The Anjuman alleged that the authorities don’t want large congregations at the mosque. “We urge the police officials not to harass the worshipers,” a spokesman of the Auqaf said.

Meanwhile, according to the police assessment, around 18,000 people worshipped in Jamia Masjid on Friday “without any major hassle or law and order problem”.

“Not more than 60 to 70 suspects’ identity cards were checked and held back. This is to keep a check on those elements who travel from places like south Kashmir to Jamia Masjid to trigger trouble. Around 20 mobile phones of those who were entering the mosque without identity cards were held back. The police witnessed an incident in Ramzan last year where people from outside Srinagar came to create trouble,” a senior police official told The Hindu.

The police said no local is being stopped and the devotees are allowed to enter mosque in a peaceful manner.