As unrest brews in saffron alliance, Opposition hopes to cash in

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are closely watching the unrest unfolding in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena after the parties decided their seat distribution.

A senior Congress leader said, “There are around 30 seats where the ruling alliance is set to face major unrest. We have identified individuals who have worked hard for the last five years and may not get a ticket due to this alliance. We are in touch with them, and you will see a few interesting developments in the last two days before the deadline to file nominations.”

The Opposition parties, meanwhile, will meet on Wednesday for the last time to sort out differences on a few disputed seats, before a press conference to formally announce the alliance.

After the Sena-BJP finalised the seat-sharing pact on Tuesday morning, reports started pouring in of possible rebellion within each of the saffron parties.

In Navi Mumbai, Shiv Sena office-bearers submitted resignations in protest against both Airoli and Belapur seats being allotted to the BJP. In Kalyan West, it was BJP workers who expressed discontent over MLA Narendra Pawar being denied a ticket and the seat being given to the Sena.

In Mumbai, the Wadala Assembly segment has gone to the BJP, where Sena’s Shraddha Jadhav was preparing to contest for the last five years. In Magathane, the Sena has retained the seat.

In Pune and Nagpur, the Sena has not been given a single seat, leading to disgruntled party workers. Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni being denied a ticket has drawn ire of an organisation claiming to represent the Brahmin community in Pune. Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, whose name did not feature in the list, filed his nomination as an independent from Muktainagar in Jalgaon, adding that he will wait for the second list.

Meanwhile, though the NCP has not officially released its candidate list, its senior leaders such as State president Jayant Patil from Islampur in Sangli, three-term MLA Rahul Mote from Bhoom-Paranda in Osmanabad, Shekhar Nikam from Chiplun, Pramod Hindurao from Murbad, Anil Patil from Amalner and Jagdish Valvi from Chopda filed their nomination forms on Tuesday.

According to NCP leaders, tapping into the unrest within the ruling alliance is one of the reasons for not releasing the candidate list. “There will be people who want to contest and they will approach us in the next two days,” one leader said.