As undeclared power cuts hit Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath asks Energy Minister, officials to fix accountability

June 17, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath summoned the State Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) Chairman M. Devraj and other UPPCL officials to CM house late in the night on June 16, expressing displeasure over undeclared power cuts in the State and asked to fix feeder-wise accountability.

“Expressing displeasure over the undeclared power cuts, the Chief Minister has ordered to improve the power system in the state immediately. He gave the officers strict instructions, telling them that any problems in the state should be fixed right away,” reads a statement issued by the U.P. government, after the meeting. Mr. Adityanath told the Minister and UPPCL officials that wherever there is information about transformer damage, whether in a city or a village, the transformer should be replaced right away.

“U.P. government’s power system policy, which calls for supplying electricity for 24 hours to district headquarters, 22 hours to tehsil headquarters, and 18 hours to rural areas, should be put into action as soon as possible. Electricity should be provided in accordance with the roster,” said Mr. Adityanath, adding if necessary, electricity should be purchased and made available to the general public.

U.P. CM also asked the authorities to fix the feeder-wise responsibility and accountability of the officers and directed to set up control room in every district. “The District Magistrate (DM) should regularly monitor the power system in the district, control rooms should be set up in every district,” added the Chief Minister.

As temperature rises in U.P. leading to heatwave across the State, frequent power cuts have added to people’s misery with no signs of respite. The State’s peak power demand has surpassed 25,000 MW.