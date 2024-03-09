As PM Modi visits Kaziranga, Congress asks when he will find time to visit Manipur

March 09, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, the Congress attacked the Centre over the “increasingly disturbed situation” in various parts of the Northeast.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked why the Prime Minister had not found time to visit the violence-affected Manipur yet.

Mr Ramesh’s post came after photos of Mr. Modi taking an elephant and jeep safari inside the Kaziranga was shared on the Prime Minister’s social media platform.

“We’re glad that the Prime Minister has found time amidst his various travels to spend today morning in Kaziranga, an iconic national park, which owes much to the great interest shown both by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. However, beyond Kaziranga, there are four questions for him on the increasingly disturbed situation in different parts of the Northeast of India,” he said.

Access in LAC areas

The Congress alleged that Chinese troops continue to deny Indian citizens access to grazing lands and Indian patrols access to strategic spots along the Line of Actual Control that previously had unimpeded access.

Mr. Ramesh mentioned that in 2022, a BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh himself had alleged that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China had abducted and tortured 19-year-old Miram Taron for 10 days.

“During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Itanagar, Rahul Gandhi also met the family of Tapor Pullom, who has been missing since he was allegedly abducted by the PLA in 2015. Modiji, bhul gaye kya? [Have you forgotten?] Were you lying to the people back then?” he asked.

The Congress leader claimed that Manipur has been in a “state of virtual civil war” for nearly a year now, and mentioned how two youths in Moreh were beaten up on March 7. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Konsam Kheda Singh of the Army was “kidnapped” from his house in Thoubal district by militants on March 8, he added.

“Why has the Prime Minister, ordinarily misusing taxpayer’s money to campaign around the country, not found the time to visit Manipur yet, or even take a call with the Chief Minister and the political parties of the State?” Mr. Ramesh said in his post.

The Congress leader also mentioned about protests by various Naga groups over the delay in the creation of a ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory’ and several instances of militant attacks on civilians.

