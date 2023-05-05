ADVERTISEMENT

As new hub for higher education, Rajasthan taking steps for empowerment of youth

May 05, 2023 01:24 am | Updated May 04, 2023 11:55 pm IST - JAIPUR

Establishment of new colleges, increasing enrolment of girls in the universities and the promotion of over 1,300 teachers in the government colleges had improved the quality of higher education. said Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Yadav.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Emerging as a new hub for higher education, Rajasthan is taking steps for empowerment of the youth through skill development, vocational courses and employment-oriented initiatives. Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Yadav has brought the National Education Policy-2020 high on the agenda of the State government.

Mr. Yadav said here on Thursday that the steps such as establishment of new colleges, increasing enrolment of girls in the universities and the promotion of over 1,300 teachers in the government colleges had improved the quality of higher education. The members of the State Higher Education Council would meet every two months and discuss the outcome of new initiatives.

The State government has assured all universities of its support for their strategies to implement the National Education Policy with the emphasis on making the students employable and capable of taking up new ventures. Mr. Yadav has also deliberated on salient features of the new policy with the Vice-Chancellors of universities.

Jaipur-based Rajasthan University intends to introduce a new semester system and launch vocational courses along with the policy’s implementation. Vice-Chancellor Rajeev Jain said the university’s infrastructure would be improved and human resources utilised for academic excellence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the State Higher Education Council also discussed the scope for getting benefit of new initiatives and evolving a mechanism to ensure the presence of students in the classes, which would be conducted regularly. Council’s Member-Secretary Sanjay Lodha said the higher education body would be strengthened to extend the benefits to all stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US