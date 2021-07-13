As MP clears backlog on COVID-19 deaths, its active cases plunges to negative

13 July 2021 12:34 IST

Madhya Pradesh on Monday added 1,478 COVID-19 cases as backlog to its official tally of deaths in the State. The official deaths reported in the State now stands at 10,506.

According to the State health bulletin on coronavirus released on Monday, 208 deaths were reported under home isolation, 762 deaths were reported in private hospitals and 208 reported in district hospitals. The death rate of the State stood at 1.33%.

The increase in the number of deaths has resulted in negative active cases. On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 18 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its infection tally to 7,90,193.

The health department did not release COVID-19 death figures and active cases in the state for the second consecutive day on Monday.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered stood at 7,80,735. This meant the number of active cases was (-)1,048. The number of active cases on Sunday was 415.

Meanwhile, the State government has further eased the COVID-19 restrictions by allowing cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent capacity and restaurants with the full capacity.