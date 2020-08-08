As floodwaters recede, hunters kill rhino in Kaziranga

Hunters killed a female rhinoceros in the partially flooded Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) on Friday and sawed off her horn.
This was the second rhino killed by hunters in the 1,055 sq. km. park this year, while 18 more died during the floods since May 22.
Officials said forest guards at three anti-poaching camps — Gabrai, Borbeel and Kathanibari — in KNPTR’s Kohora Range heard six rounds of gunshots on Friday evening. They followed the footprints of the hunters early Saturday morning and located the rhino’s carcass at about 11 a.m.
“The staff took time because of the slushy conditions and recovered six empty cartridges of a .303 rifle from the spot. The hunters were apparently lying in ambush along the Brahmaputra river at night,” the park’s Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Kumar Gogoi said.
A joint team of police and forest officials detained a suspected poacher in the park’s Biswanath Wildlife Division. He was being interrogated for possible leads to the hunters.
A hunting group had in May struck in KNPTR’s Agratoli Range and killed an adult rhino.
Officials said at least four more poaching attempts had been thwarted before the floods inundated 95% of the UN World Heritage Site, 50% of which is now under water.
“Incidents of poaching came down significantly since the mid-2010s but the pressure of saving the rhinos increased after rumours that its horn, essentially solidified hair, was a cure for COVID-19,” a senior wildlife officer said.
KNPTR is estimated to have around 2,400 one-horned rhinos.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath