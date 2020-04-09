As COVID-19 cases surge, Ahmedabad adopts South Korean model of testing

As coronavirus cases surge, Ahmedabad is battling to contain the spread of the pandemic with intensive surveillance and aggressive testing to detect the maximum number of cases of infected people, and isolate them to curtail further spread of the disease and break the chain of transmission.

So far, 141 cases have been reported from Ahmedabad, with 58 reported on Thursday morning alone. And 6 persons have succumbed to their infection in the city.

Proactive detection

“Intensive surveillance and aggressive testing — these two approaches will ensure we detect as many cases as possible. One case proactively detected can mean up to ten lives saved, assuming one positive undetected person can infect around 400 people and considering about 3% mortality rate,” Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said on Thursday.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has now adopted the South Korean model of enhanced testing to ascertain the scale of the epidemic in the city of 6.5 million people.

According to the Municipal Commissioner, aggressive testing is the correct strategy to deal with a pandemic like the coronavirus.

“In April 4th, number of samples tested from the city were 57 while after four days on 8th April, we tested 840 samples,” Mr. Nehra said. He posted details of samples tested on his Twitter handle.

Strictly regulated

Along with aggressive testing, the civic body has hardened social distancing measures by strictly regulating goings and comings in the entire walled city area, from where the maximum number of cases have emerged.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has identified 14 clusters or hotspots where intensive surveillance, mass testing and contact tracing of infected persons will be carried out with enhanced focus.

Every person entering or exiting from the clusters in the walled city has to face thermal gun testing for temperatures, and if temperature is found above normal, the person is then required to go for other tests.

The civic body has also rolled out mobile COVID-19 testing vans in each zone of the city to test people and collect samples.

Mass testing

“Using these vans, AMC teams are going for mass testing in clusters. As a result, we are getting more infected persons,” Mr. Nehra added.

Though the civic body is now going for increasing testings, Gujarat as a whole scores among the lowest numbers in carrying out tests. Compared with Maharashtra, where more than 27,000 samples have been tested, and Rajasthan, where the number of samples tested stood over 15,000, Gujarat’s total number stood at just 6,199, which is substantially lower than its neighbouring States.

In Gujarat, there were a total of 262 cases recorded across the State, from 6,199 samples tested as on Thursday evening.

According to the Health Department’s daily bulletin, so far, 26 patients have completely recovered and 17 have died. There are 212 stable patients in the State, while three patients are on ventilator support.

So far, novel coronavirus infections have been found in 18 out of 33 districts in the State. Besides Ahmedabad, cases in double digits have been recorded in Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Patan.