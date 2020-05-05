As cheap salt turns dear, fisher incomes dry up in Odisha

Marine fishermen of Odisha’s Ganjam district are facing an unusual problem thanks to the lockdown sparked off by the COVID-19 pandemic — a shortage cheap sea salt has crippled the production of dried fish.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | 30,000 Odisha fishers in distress: unions

According to the fisher community, till recntly a 50-kg bag of salt used to cost ₹170. Around 8 to 10 kg of salt is needed to produce one quintal dried fish. However, post the lockdown, the price of cheap salt has almost doubled and made the production of dried fish practically unviable. As the fishers are unable to raise the price of the dried fish, they have reduced production.

Reduced production has in turn affected the income of the community.

The marine fishermen of Ganjam used to procure salt from the salt beds near Humma in the district. But salt production by the Humma Binchanapalli Salt Production and Sales Cooperative (HBSPSC) has dwindled conmsiderably over the past few years. According to former secretary of this cooperative, K. Duryodhan Reddy, at present the Society has no stocks of sea stock.

Samudram, a community-based federation of Women Self Help Groups (WSHG) from the marine fisherman community of Odisha has stopped production of dried fish and other value added sea food products, said B. Chitamma, managing director.

Recently a social organisation named ‘United Artists’ tried to procure three quintals of dried fish to distribute it along with other relief materials to the poor fisher families. While a kilo of dried sardines used to cost ₹50, the group had to pay ₹70/kg.

Some fisher families have started using commercial salt from grocery stores to produce dried fish. “But it increases production cost, so we only make it for own use or in case some one places order,” said M. Kumudu, a fisherwoman.

Others have started making dried fish without salt. But the market for this is low — dried fish without salt is mostly bought only by poultry feed manufacturers.

“Availability of salt at cheap price can add to the income of marine fisherman families through production of dried fish. Earlier Samudram used to send its dried fish to several States of the country,” said Mangaraj Panda, convener of Odisha Marine Resources Conservation Consortium (OMRCC).