As BSP’s electoral base erodes, its Lok Sabha members are likely to explore options

March 22, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - Lucknow

As Uttar Pradesh is increasingly transforming into a bi-polar political battleground between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), many of the Lok Sabha members elected on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) symbol in 2019 may explore options in the run-up to the 2024 polls. Recent indications by some BSP MPs hints at this with the power corridors in the State abuzz with speculation that at least four out of 10 BSP Lok Sabha MPs might be planning to leave the party in the future due to domestic electoral compulsions, the party’s continuously eroding electoral base, and the shift of the majority Muslim voter base support towards the SP.

In the 2022 Assembly polls, the BSP polled only 12.88% votes, its lowest in almost three decades, while the SP, another key opposition player, gained at the cost of the BSP by securing 32.06% with 111 Vidhan Sabha seats, transforming the State into a bi-polar polity.

Earlier in March, the BSP Lok Sabha member from Jaunpur, Shyam Singh Yadav, met U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sparking speculation of his moving towards the saffron camp. Mr. Yadav had also joined the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022 and praised its leader Rahul Gandhi for taking a stand in favour of the constitutional and democratic institutions of the country, while describing his participation in the yatra as a “personal decision”.

“Rahul- ji gave correct statements and I am also of the opinion that all democratic and constitutional institutions, whether it is EC (Election Commission of India), ED (Enforcement Directorate) or CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) are merging into one entity that is the state. And it is not right for the democracy,” Mr. Yadav said during the Yatra.

Haji Fazlur Rehman, the BSP’s Lok Sabha member from Saharanpur, is also said to be sulking after Imran Masood, an influential Muslim leader from the district, was inducted in the party last year and made the western U.P. co-ordinator. Mr. Masood, who contested in Saharanpur against the BSP MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, polled more than two lakh votes.

It is widely discussed that the BSP might think of fielding Mr. Masood from Saharanpur as he enjoys considerable support within the Muslim community, which accounts for roughly 40% of the total electorate. “My desire is to fight the upcoming election from the BSP, but one year is a long time in politics. Who knows [if] an alliance of the BSP-SP happens or BSP-Congress alliance takes place before polls? We cannot say if someone [Imran Masood] is appointed co-ordinator, he would get the ticket. The party looks at different permutations and combinations to decide about the ticket,” Haji Fazlur Rehman, the BSP’s Lok Sabha member from Saharanpur, told The Hindu.

Cracks within the BSP have been visible since the 2022 Assembly polls, when Rakesh Pandey, a former party MP from Ambedkar Nagar, who also happens to be the father of Ritesh Pandey, sitting BSP Lok Sabha member from Ambedkar Nagar, joined the SP. Afzal Ansari, the BSP Lok Sabha member from Gazipur, also had an old association with the SP and was elected on the party symbol from Gazipur to the 2004 Lok Sabha. Moreover, his nephew Abbas Ansari won the 2022 Assembly elections on the Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket. The SBSP fought the Vidhan Sabha polls of 2022 in alliance with the SP.

The frequent changes made by the BSP in Lok Sabha also hints towards the leadership doubting the loyalty of its members. The party changed its leader in the Lok Sabha five times in last three years. Analysts argue that as the State has moved towards a bi-polar political contest, many MPs are left with no choice but to switch allegiances to secure their political career. “In 2019, the U.P.’s political landscape was different. The BSP-SP contested together which helped to consolidate the anti-BJP vote in favour of candidates who fought on the BSP symbol. Now, the 2022 Vidhan Sabha results signifies that Mayawati’s party is an spent force in the State’s politics and the Muslim community is in support of the SP in huge numbers. Hence, many BSP MPs will revisit their options in view of the changing electoral arithmetic,” Satish K. Jha, a political scientist teaching at the University of Delhi, said.