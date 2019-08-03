As ban takes effect, Tripura cracks down on unregistered e-rickshaws

With the deadline to obtain registration and licence getting over on July 31, the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura has begun cracking down on unregistered battery-operated rickshaws. The measure, however, caused some disruption in the transportation system across the State.

Task force teams have been constituted with police, municipal and transport department staff to prevent plying of unregistered e-rickshaws in Agartala and elsewhere. The teams are on the streets from August 1.

A senior official in the transport department said a large number such vehicles, also known as e-rickshaws, failed to comply with the directive to register their vehicles within the stipulated period. “The non-compliance continued despite a few extensions of the deadline”, he told The Hindu on Saturday.

The High Court of Tripura had passed a number of orders on public interest litigation (PIL) petitions since March 2017 on the issue, but they were not implemented.

The erstwhile CPI(M)-led Left front government decided in July 2014 to get battery-operated rickshaws properly registered and licensed, but this did not make any headway.

The authorities had always been sympathetic towards these vehicles as they were cheaper than other modes of transport. Moreover, a large number of unemployed youth were involved in this transportation to earn a living.

The Battery Rickshaw Welfare Association has sought one-month extension of the order. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an affiliate of the RSS, has also demanded another deadline for compliance with the order.