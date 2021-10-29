Aryan Khan to spend one more night behind bars; jail official says papers did not reach in time

Mumbai

29 October 2021 19:03 IST

His release papers did not reach the jail authorities in time

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, will spend one more night in the Arthur Road Jail as his bail papers did not reach the authorities in time.

Also read: Drug baron was on cruise ship but not held: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Mr. Khan, 23, was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau from a cruise ship after some other individuals on board were found with contraband. He was sent to Arthur Road Jail on October 8.

Advertising

Advertising

After 25 days in prison, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday but the detailed bail order, citing bail conditions was made available only on Friday. However his release papers didn’t reach the jail on time.

Also read: 'Genie is out of the bottle,' says Nawab Malik after Wankhede family members meet BJP leader

One of the advocates appearing for Mr. Khan told The Hindu that there was a delay in taking the papers to Arthur Road Jail and as per protocol no inmate is released after 5.30 p.m.

Hence, Mr Khan would have to spend one more night in prison and will be released on Saturday morning after all formalities are over.