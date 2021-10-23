Other States

Arvind Kejriwal to offer prayers at Ramlala temple in Ayodhya on October 26

Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh next week to offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram   | Photo Credit: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh next week to offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram, official sources said on Saturday.

A grand temple is coming up at the site which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Currently, a makeshift structure exists enclosing Lord Ram's idol.

Mr. Kejriwal will offer prayers at Ramlala temple on October 26, they said.

The AAP has announced that it will contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

Maharashtra Congress chief hits out at BJP over 100-crore vaccine doses celebrations

Assam bypolls | Congress urges CEO to debar Assam CM from campaigning over 'MCC violation'

BJP set to replace Goa CM ahead of assembly polls, claims AAP

Mamata heads to Goa to widen TMC footprint

NCB officer should take action so that Nawab Malik realises consequences: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Varun Gandhi posts video of U.P. man setting fire to crop, seeks agriulture policy rethink

Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits rain-hit areas of Champawat

Inaugurating flights cosmetic steps, won’t address actual problem in J-K: Mehbooba on Amit Shah’s visit

Singhu border lynching | Police remand of accused extended by two days

U.P. government to rename Faizabad railway station

Three more arrested in Lakhimpur violence case, 13 so far

Priyanka Gandhi flags off 'Pratigya Yatras' from UP's Barabanki

Delhi High Court dismisses bail pleas of CBI official, lawyer in corruption case

CJI Ramana rues 'ad-hoc, unplanned' improvement and maintenance of judicial infrastructure

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee hits out at BJP, Congress and Left before the upcoming byelections

Amit Shah in J&K for first visit since abrogation of Article 370, goes to meet slain cop's family

PM Modi calls for continuation of 'double engine' govt. to make Goa self-sufficient

Teen girl from UP's Ballia abducted, raped for over 9 months; accused arrested

Amit Shah reviews security situation, counter-terrorism measures in Kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to landslides; Mughal Road closed after first snowfall
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 5:57:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/arvind-kejriwal-to-offer-prayers-at-ramlala-temple-in-ayodhya-on-october-26/article37139187.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY