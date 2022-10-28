Arvind Kejriwal speaking RSS language, says Samajwadi Party

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

ADVERTISEMENT

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of championing RSS and BJP agenda by his advocating of gods’ pictures on Indian banknotes.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a programme of Kushwaha Samaj at the district headquarters on Thursday night, Mr. Maurya said, "Arvind Kejriwal neither has knowledge of the Indian Constitution, nor does he know how to respect the secular Indian Constitution. Kejriwal's complicity with BJP and RSS has become clear." "Kejriwal is speaking only what the RSS is getting him to speak. He is using the language similar to that of BJP's and RSS', good sense should prevail on him," Mr. Maurya said, adding, Mr. Kejriwal can do anything in his greed for votes.

Mr. Maurya said that there are 34 crore deities in the country and even if the government puts two pictures on the currency notes, what would happen to the other deities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What will happen to other religious leaders in the country?” he also asked.

Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

During a media briefing, Mr. Kejriwal said that photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. The new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other, the AAP leader had said.

"... Sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper,” Mr. Kejriwal had said.