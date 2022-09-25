Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet sanitation, contractual workers and youth in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference, in Ahmedabad, on September 13. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will meet sanitation workers as well as contractual and outsourced employees of the Gujarat government in Ahmedabad on September 25.

The two Aam Aadmi Party leaders will also hold a two hall meeting with youth from the State, where Assembly polls are due in December this year, the AAP said.

Also Read Kejriwal attempts to make a mark in poll-bound Gujarat

The AAP has been making a concerted effort to emerge as the main force against the ruling BJP in the State, with leaders like Mr. Kejriwal and others promising various “guarantees” to the electorate if voted to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 25, the AAP national convener and the Punjab CM will interact with youth at a town hall meet in Ahmedabad. They will also address contractual and outsourced employees of the State government and meet sanitation workers, the AAP said.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Mr. Kejriwal offered a number of “guarantees”, including free electricity up to 300 units, allowances to unemployed people and women as well as sops to the business community.

Also read: Gujarat government hikes salaries of employees but stays mum on pension scheme

AAP’s Gujarat co-incharge and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on September 24 visited Rajkot and asked people to vote for his party.

,Mr. Chadha said voting for the Congress was futile as the party had been unable to beat the BJP in the last 27 years.

The people of Gujarat want a change and are looking at AAP to deliver the “Kejriwal model of governance”, he had said.