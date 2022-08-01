Other States

Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today, to address public rally in Veraval

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seen during the inauguration of Electric Vehicle Charging Station at Rajghat, in Delhi on July 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
PTI Ahmedabad: August 01, 2022 09:16 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 09:16 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and offer prayers at a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said.

This will be Mr. Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound State in a month.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener will address a public meeting in the Saurashtra region and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

Also read | Arvind Kejriwal promises free 300 units power to people of Gujarat

"Mr. Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 p.m. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 p.m. in Veraval.

After the rally, Mr. Kejriwal will travel to Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Mr. Sorathiya said.

