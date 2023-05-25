HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his meeting with NCP president Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre

May 25, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha during a meeting, in Mumbai on May 25, 2023.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha during a meeting, in Mumbai on May 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on May 25 met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his meeting with Mr. Pawar at Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

The top Aam Aadmi Party leader on May 24 met former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s Bandra home to seek support for AAP’s fight against the BJP-ruled Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for fight against Centre's Ordinance on control of services

On May 23, Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

mumbai / state politics / politics (general) / Nationalist Congress Party / court administration / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.