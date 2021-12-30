Kejriwal leads AAP's 'victory' march in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls threw up a hung verdict, with the AAP winning 14 out of 35 wards and the BJP bagging 12

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday led a "victory" march in Chandigarh over his party's performance in the recently held Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

He also administered an oath to the AAP's 14 newly elected municipal councillors to serve the people of Chandigarh, not indulge in any wrongdoing and never leave and betray the AAP.

The Congress got eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one. The Chandigarh MC results were announced on December 27.

During the march, AAP's Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann, the party's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha, Pardeep Chhabra and the newly elected municipal councillors were also present.

Mr. Kejriwal thanked the people of Chandigarh for the poll results, and said they have done a “miracle”.

He said ever since the Chandigarh MC results have come out, people in the country are saying that the BJP and the Congress can be defeated. The two parties first bit the dust in Delhi and now in Chandigarh, he added.

Thanking the people of Chandigarh for reposing faith in the AAP, Mr. Kejriwal said his party will not let their trust be broken.

The Delhi Chief Minister said the people of Chandigarh voted for the AAP after seeing its work in the National Capital.

He advised his party's councillors not to discriminate against the supporters of other rival parties and told them to also work for their welfare.

Mr. Kejriwal asserted that Chandigarh would again be turned into the country's most beautiful city.

He said that he hoped to come again to Chandigarh to attend the oath taking ceremony after winning the Punjab assembly elections.

Earlier, after landing at the airport here, Mr. Kejriwal said the people of Chandigarh showed their faith in the AAP's honest politics.

Replying to a question related to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi driving a bus at an event on Wednesday, Mr. Kejriwal took a swipe at him and said, “He may drive a bus well, but we run the government well.”