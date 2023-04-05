ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to jointly launch Punjab’s ‘CM di Yogshala’

April 05, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Chandigarh

'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme to offer free yoga classes was stopped last year amid a tussle between the city government and Lt Governor V.K. Saxena

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in the State on April 5, a party statement said.

The statement came a day after Mr. Mann said his government will initially start the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative, under which people can avail free yoga classes, in four cities — Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Patiala.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said the government has launched a helpline number — 7669400500 — where people can give a missed call to seek a free yoga teacher.

People will be able to get all kinds of information about diet and yoga, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, so many people are suffering from diseases related to the respiratory system, blood pressure, sugar levels and heart issues. Therapeutic yoga can help all these patients a great deal," Mr. Singh said.

He said 60 people have been trained at Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga under the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative.

"With 'CM di Yogshala', people will lead a healthier life, they will easily get yoga instructors and proper guidance," he said.

There will be a yoga meditation centre near 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' because a healthier lifestyle and regular yoga practice significantly lower the risk of many diseases, said the Health Minister.

Mr. Singh said it is the dream of Mr. Mann to make the State a ' Rangla (vibrant) Punjab' and only a healthy Punjab can be a progressive Punjab. He also urged all the MLAs and officers to take part in this initiative to make Punjab healthy.

The AAP Government in Delhi had launched the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme to offer free yoga classes in 2021. It was, however, stopped last year amid a tussle between the city government and Lt Governor V.K. Saxena.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US