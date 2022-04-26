Arunachal villagers build museum on century-old battleground

The local people of Arunachal Pradesh’s Komsing village who built Adi tribal museum. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 26, 2022 13:38 IST

Museum is located near spot where British officer was killed during Anglo-Abor War of 1911-12

The people of a village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district have constructed an “eco-friendly” museum near a spot where warriors of the Adi community killed a British officer during a war in 1911-12.

The Adi people inhabiting large swathes of central Arunachal Pradesh had resisted colonial expansion several times between 1858 and 1912. These are called the Anglo-Abor Wars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Misum-Miyang Kumsung, meaning “ancient artefacts museum,” has been set up at Komsing village, about 12km from district headquarters Pangin. The spot is near where the Adi warriors had killed Noel Williamson, the British political officer during the last of the wars in 1911-12.

Locally known as the Poju Mimak, the war was fought from October 6, 1911, to January 11, 1912. It is considered one of the most decisive Anglo-Abor wars in the history of the freedom movement in Arunachal Pradesh.

Some of the items on display at the Adi tribal museum. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

T. K. Kopak, the president of the Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK), said the museum was the first of its kind in the State and was constructed with locally available resources. NBK is a community-based organisation.

“A committee entrusted by the villagers will run the museum, and the income generated from it shall be used for its maintenance as well as to buy medicines for the needy members of the community,” he said.

The museum showcases handloom and handicraft items, antique utensils, hunting and battle gear, farm utensils and other items associated with the culture and history of the people. The NBK expects scholars and researchers to frequent the museum, besides tourists.

The NBK thanked Uttaran Dutta, a U.S.-based academician, for helping establish the indigenous museum.