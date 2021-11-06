Arunachal to showcase ‘first village’ on China border

Residents of Kaho had helped Indian armed forces during the 1962 Chinese aggression

Arunachal Pradesh is planning to serve the country one of its most patriotic destinations on the 75th year of Independence — Kaho, a village on the China border.

The State’s Department of Information, Public Relations and Printing has sent a 12-member team to Kaho in Anjaw district for filming a documentary on the village and its people.

One of seven villages in the Kibithoo block bisected by the Lohit river, Kaho had weathered the Chinese attack in 1962. Its people had assisted the Indian soldiers who had been outnumbered.

The department’s director, Dasher Teshi, said the team left State capital Itanagar by road on Friday and would reach Kaho on Sunday. The village is 580 km east of Itanagar.

“Kaho is the first village from the China border. We plan to make a documentary on Kaho and its people who belong to the Meyor community. Very few people know about this village and its significance,” Mr. Teshi said.

The documentary, sanctioned by the State BJP Government, is a part of the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the nation-wide celebrations of the 75th year of Independence.

Anjaw is one of the 11 districts of Arunachal Pradesh that share their border with China.

According to the 2011 census, Kaho has only 65 residents and a literacy rate of 64.15%.

A similar publicity event was organised at Dipa village in Lower Siang district a month ago. Several residents of Dipa had taken part in the freedom movement and the national flag was first hoisted at the village on August 15, 1947.