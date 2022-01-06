Arunachal rifleman killed in Manipur blast

Incident occurred when Assam Rifles personnel were patrolling in Thoubal district, say police

A rifleman from Arunachal Pradesh was killed and another from Tripura was seriously wounded in a bomb blast in Manipur on Wednesday. The personnel of 16 Assam Rifles were on foot patrolling at Ushoipokpi Sangomshang in Thoubal district when the blast occurred, police said.

The deceased was identified as L. Wangshu (30) of Arunachal Pradesh. The injured Pinku Das (28) of Tripura is reported to be battling for his life.

Local MLA Antaz Khan and senior officials rushed to the area. Police have launched a combing operation. No arrests have been made so far. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Three months ago, a combined team of the People’s Liberation Army and the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front carried out an ambush in Churachandpur district. Commanding officer Viplob Tripathi, his wife and six-year-old son, and four soldiers were killed on the spot.