HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Arunachal Pradesh to host first-ever marathon at 10,000 feet 

The event is being organised by the State government and the Indian Army at Tawang on October 1 

September 19, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu releasing the jersey for the Tawang Marathon.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu releasing the jersey for the Tawang Marathon. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A drop in air pressure and oxygen levels makes it harder to breathe at higher elevations. 

The air in Tawang is not as rarified as in Sela, a mountain pass en route at 13,700 ft. or Bumla on the Tibetan border beyond at 15,200 ft. above the mean sea level. 

But it is not unusual for one to gasp for breath while brisk walking or running in Tawang, the headquarters of the Tawang district and the most popular Buddhist destination in Arunachal Pradesh. 

The Army and the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal Pradesh government have jointly thrown a challenge to fight off high-altitude breathlessness by jointly organising the first marathon event in the Eastern Himalayas on October 1. 

“Tawang, perched at an elevation of 10,000 ft above the mean sea level will present the participants a unique chance to take part in possibly the most challenging high-altitude run in the country,” a defence spokesperson said. 

The Tawang Marathon will be the first such event of this scale planned in the northeast, he said. “The aim of this event is to put Tawang on the marathon map as well as promote the place, popular with tourists, as an adventure sports destination,” the spokesperson said.   

Mr. Khandu showed his support for the event by becoming the first to register for the event, local officials said. 

The event is expected to draw a large number of marathon enthusiasts from across the country. The Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and all major Central armed police forces such as Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal would be fielding teams for the event. 

The Tawang Marathon would comprise marathon, half-marathon, 10 km, and five km races. The prizes range from ₹7,500 to ₹75,000 in eight categories – open, defence, foreign, and those in the age group of 18-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years and 60 years or more.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh / adventure tourism / armed Forces

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.