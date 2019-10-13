Arunachal Pradesh to form consultative committee for safeguarding tribal rights

The BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh has decided to constitute a consultative committee for safeguarding the rights of the indigenous communities in view of the Centre’s bid to reintroduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, or CAB, in the Parliament.

This committee would take inputs from the civil society organisations on adding “safeguards” to the proposed CAB so that the protections provided to the tribal people of the State under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873 and Chin Hills Regulation Act of 1896 were not diluted, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday evening.

The Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act makes it mandatory for people visiting Arunachal Pradesh to possess an inner-line permit, a travel document required to enter two other States in the northeast – Mizoram and Nagaland.

The Chin Hills Regulation Act empowers the local administration to evict “undesirable outsiders” and tax permanent or temporary residents, clans and villages.

“The committee will also be responsible for interpreting the various provisions of the CAB and to add clauses for the protection of Arunachali people,” Mr. Khandu said during the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Yatra’ in Upper Siang district headquarters Yingkiong.

The Chief Minister referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance during the last meeting of the North East Democratic Alliance that the CAB would not override any provisions protecting the rights of the tribal people of the region for decades.

“The State government had earlier opposed the CAB and made it clear that the Bill should not be tabled in the Parliament without adequately addressing the concerns of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Mr. Khandu said.

The CAB seeks to fast-track the process of granting citizenship to allegedly persecuted Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who took refuge in India till December 31, 2014. Most in the Northeast believe that the Bill, if enacted, would open the floodgates for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh.

Others say the CAB would make it harder for the six targeted communities to claim citizenship as it requires them to declare themselves as foreigners and produce proof of persecution in the neighbouring countries.

The region had erupted in protests when the Centre tried to get the CAB passed in the Lok Sabha in January. The Bill, though, was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The declaration by senior BJP leaders that the CAB would be reintroduced for passage in the Parliament in November-December triggered another round of protests across the North-eastern States since October 3.