Arunachal Pradesh rural polls: BJP bags 79% of seats unopposed

Byelections to 130 gram panchayat constituencies are scheduled on July 12

GUWAHATI

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won about 79% of the gram panchayat member (GPM) seats in Arunachal Pradesh unopposed.

The party won 102 of the 130 seats where byelections are scheduled on July 12, State election officials said on July 5.

“Congratulations and thanks to all karyakartas, supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

According to data shared by the State BJP, the party’s candidates had a walkover in all the GPM seats that were up for grabs in 14 districts, including Tawang, West Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Siang and Tirap.

The National People’s Party and Congress won a seat each in Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi districts, while Independent candidates bagged seven seats.