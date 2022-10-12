Arunachal Pradesh govt. asks CBI to probe civil service exam paper leak

Several organisations and political parties had mounted pressure on the Pema Khandu government for stern action against APPSC officials

Several organisations and political parties had been mounting pressure on the Pema Khandu government for transferring civil service exam paper leak case from local investigators to the CBI. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Several organisations and political parties had mounted pressure on the Pema Khandu government for stern action against APPSC officials

The Arunachal Pradesh government has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the State civil service exam paper leak two months ago.

Organisations such as the influential All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and political parties had been mounting pressure on the Pema Khandu government for transferring the case from local investigators to the CBI.

State Vigilance Commissioner, Kaling Tayeng said a letter has been sent to the Central government’s Personnel and Training Department seeking a CBI investigation into the leaking of the question paper for the recruitment of assistant engineer (civil) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on August 26 and 27.

“The case is serious in nature and investigation by local police reveals involvement of State government officials as well as possibility of interstate ramifications. Therefore, you are requested to initiate necessary action for transfer of the instant case to CBI for further investigation by them,” his letter read.

All relevant records of the probe carried out by the Special Investigation Cell were attached with the request letter. This cell of the State police had taken over the case from the Itanagar police station on September 27.

Police officials in the State said 10 people have been arrested in the question paper leak case so far.

The investigation began after an aggrieved candidate filed a police complaint on August 29, alleging that the assistant engineer (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

More than 400 candidates had appeared for the examination.

The arrested include APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations, Taket Jerang and two government officials.

Various organisations have been demanding the suspension of the APPSC chairperson and members of the board until the investigation concludes.