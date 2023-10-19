HamberMenu
Arunachal Pradesh Governor stresses on effective law-and-order tackling in State

Reviewing the law-and-order scenario of the State with the DGP Anand Mohan, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh said that any act of violence or law-and-order situation should be dealt with firmly and effectively.

October 19, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik. File

Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. K. T. Parnaik (retd.) on October 19 stressed that the peaceful environment prevailing in the north-eastern State is not vitiated by forces with vested interests.

Reviewing the law-and-order scenario of the State with Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan, at Raj Bhavan in Itanager, the Governor said that any act of violence or law-and-order situation should be dealt with firmly and effectively.

Mr. Parnaik emphasised on the need to ensure that law and order is maintained in the State, particularly in the insurgency-hit eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, Raj Bhavan sources said.

He advised the DGP to take all necessary precautions and actions to prevent any untoward incidents or disruptions in law and order.

The DGP briefed the Governor about the proactive role of the police in ensuring law and order in the state, including measures taken to address the insurgent activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

“Mohan also briefed the Governor on the efforts taken by the police to tackle drug trafficking in the State. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Law & Order Chukhu Apa and Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh were also present in the meeting,” the sources added.

