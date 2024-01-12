Arunachal Pradesh CCI approves 2,816 projects worth ₹1,253 crore under SIDF

January 12, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Itanagar

“The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure (CCI) has approved a total of 2,816 project proposals under the State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) phase-1 during 2023-24,” a senior official said.

Project proposals amounting to more than ₹1,253 crore, restricting the current year’s expenditure within ₹626 crore for taking up under SIDF have been approved recently, State's Finance, Planning and Investment Department Principal Commissioner Sharat Chauhan said in an official order.

“The projects are under various Departments including, Health and Family Welfare, Higher and Technical Education, Home, Indigenous Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Tourism, Environment and Forests,” he said.

Mr. Chauhan said the allocation is purely indicative in nature and shall be utilised by the Departments only after verifying the actual requirement and observance of guidelines of SIDF and other codal formalities.

“All works will be awarded on the basis as per prevailing rules, Government Order and observance of all GFR/CVC guidelines,” Mr. Chauhan said, adding that the Department shall incur expenditure only after necessary budgeting in consultation with the Finance, Planning and Investment Department of Budget Division, which will be regularised at the time of finalisation of Revised Estimate 2023-24.

He also said that the nodal department and the executing agency (wherever applicable) shall maintain proper coordination and ensure that works are executed as per the prescribed norms and specifications.

"All schemes should be completed as per the timeline so that there is no cost or time overrun," the official said, adding, "The change in projects shall not be entertained unless duplicity is detected.

He also stated that no revised estimate or cost escalation and change of scheme would be allowed.

Mr. Chauhan also directed the Commissioners and Secretaries of the Departments to monitor and review the progress of implementation of various schemes and projects at regular intervals and to ensure timely submission of quarterly progress reports, utilisation certificates, photographs and completion certificates, as applicable only after necessary review and verification at their level.

He said the violation of instructions and guidelines will be the sole responsibility of the officers concerned.

