Arunachal Pradesh: Cancellation of residence proof certificates to Chakmas, Hajongs slammed

November 23, 2022 12:41 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Chakma and Hajong organizations on Tuesday slammed the Arunachal Pradesh government for canceling the residential proof certificates (RPCs) issued to the members of the two communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 14, the Deputy Commissioner of the State’s Changlang district directed officials to cancel the RPCs and issue temporary settlement certificates (TSCs) instead.

“A person who lives in an area for six months is issued an ordinary residence certificate across the country but the Chakmas and Hajongs are being issued TSCs after 60 years of living in the State. We condemn this illegal act of discrimination,” Pritimoy Chakma, convenor of the Chakma Hajong Rights Alliance said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU) said the entire process started with illegality and ended with illegality.

“The State government initially suspended the issuance of the RPCs in July after a team of the All–Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union inspected official records in Diyun [where many Chakma and Hajong people live] although the law does not allow such inspection by a non-State actor. This led to the cancellation of the RPCs,” APCSU president Rup Singh Chakma said.

The Chakma Development Foundation of India said the Arunachal Pradesh government’s action was a blatant violation of the ‘ sabka saath sabka vikas’ credo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT