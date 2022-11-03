Arunachal Pradesh BJP legislator passes away

Jambey Tashi represented the Lumla constituency in Tawang district

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
November 03, 2022 03:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunchal Pradesh MLA Jambey Tashi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Jambey Tashi died at a hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 48.

A three-time legislator who represented the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Lumla Assembly constituency in Tawang district, he was the adviser to the State’s Planning and Investment Minister.

The late Tashi was also related to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Demise of elder brother Jambey Tashi is a huge personal loss to me... I join the family in my prayers for the departed. Dear brother, may you attain supreme bliss of nirvana,” Mr. Khandu said in a condolence message.

He further added, “Once remote and undeveloped, the constituency of Lumla has today turned into one of the most developed in the State. You have to see Lumla and its adjoining areas to realise the transformation that Tashi has brought.”

The MLA had begun as a social activist before taking the political plunge in 2001. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Arunachal Pradesh
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app