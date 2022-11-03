Arunachal Pradesh BJP legislator passes away

Arunchal Pradesh MLA Jambey Tashi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Jambey Tashi died at a hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 48.

A three-time legislator who represented the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Lumla Assembly constituency in Tawang district, he was the adviser to the State’s Planning and Investment Minister.

The late Tashi was also related to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“Demise of elder brother Jambey Tashi is a huge personal loss to me... I join the family in my prayers for the departed. Dear brother, may you attain supreme bliss of nirvana,” Mr. Khandu said in a condolence message.

He further added, “Once remote and undeveloped, the constituency of Lumla has today turned into one of the most developed in the State. You have to see Lumla and its adjoining areas to realise the transformation that Tashi has brought.”

The MLA had begun as a social activist before taking the political plunge in 2001. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.