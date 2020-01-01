Arunachal MLAs trek 4 days to survey for mountain road

An Arunachal Pradesh Minister and two legislators literally walked across an eastern Himalayan mountain to raise hopes for turning a century-old porter track into a road.

Talem Taboh and Kanggong Taku have a few things in common. They are both Janata Dal (United) MLAs and represent adjoining constituencies — Rumgong in Siang district and Mariyang-Geku in Upper Siang district respectively.

They have also been engineers in the State’s Rural Works Department that undertakes rural infrastructure projects, including roads.

Their engineering background made them plan, along with the State Health Minister Alo Libang, an expedition across the Luyor mountain straddling their Assembly constituencies.

“The objective of the expedition was to put our engineering experience to survey for a road that has eluded 11 villages along the old porter track for decades. It is difficult to say how many miles we covered on the high mountain, but it took us four days one way from December 22-25,” Mr Taku told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The team also included a few Border Roads Organisation and other government officials and some porters. Their four-day trek from Molo village in Siang district ended in Miging village in Upper Siang district.

Mr. Taku said the trip made them realise the hardship the people faced. “This padayatra was necessary for obtaining first-hand knowledge of the local problems for resolving them accordingly,” he added.

The team spent the nights either in a village or in tents.

At Payum, one of the villages that the team mapped, former panchayat member Tamang Tachung said lack of road, telecommunication, electricity and other basic amenities made more than half the 50 families migrate to Kaying village that is better connected.

Moved elsewhere

“Most of those who stayed behind are the elderly people who have nowhere else to go,” said Mr. Tachung.

The inhabitants of Gasheng village had a similar tale to tell. Locals said more than 200 families have moved to urban areas because of acute hardship.

Mr. Libang said that the “enlightening” trek has made it his responsibility to ensure equal development for the 11 villages that have been off the road grid for ages.