Arunachal media groups flag threats to editor over wildlife hunting report

The media fraternity in Arunachal Pradesh has expressed concern over a barrage of online attacks on a senior journalist for reporting on a recent spike in wildlife hunting in the State in the wake of the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arunachal Press Club, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, and Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association have in a joint statement asked the police and the State administration to take note of the threats directed at Tongam Rina, the associate editor of the Itanagar-based The Arunachal Times and take action against those who have targeted her.

Ms. Rina had reported on wildlife officials identifying animal and reptile hunters from viral videos. The report allegedly rubbed a few people the wrong way.

“I have seen some FB (Facebook) comments justifying the gunshot that I survived and now threatening physical harm after I wrote about killing of snake and pressure on wildlife in Arunachal after #COVID-19,” Ms. Rina had tweeted on April 20, tagging Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the State’s Director-General of Police.

“Nowhere in the news report has any allegation been made by the journalist or any accusation of wrongdoing apart from what the men in the videos have themselves claimed to have done,” the three media organisations said in the statement.

“What has shocked us most is how a number of people have taken to cyberbullying to express disagreement instead of engaging in a discussion,” they said, seeking action against the online abusers.