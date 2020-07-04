Arunachal imposes total lockdown in capital region due to sudden rise in cases

The Arunachal Pradesh government has followed its Assam counterpart in imposing total lockdown in the capital region. Frontier State Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 4 said the Itanagar Capital Complex would be under lockdown for a week from July 6. Pressure from the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, which had threatened to impose lockdown on its own if the government did not act, is one of the factors behind the decision.
The capital complex comprises Itanagar, twin town Naharlagun and other urban spaces in close proximity.
“Detailed guidelines and standard operating procedure for compliance will be issued shortly,” Mr. Khandu said.
Officials said the decision was taken in view of the sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the capital complex — it reported 81 of the 252 cases.
Mizoram was the first northeastern State to go for complete lockdown in June when the rest of the country had started ‘unlocking’.
But while Mizoram’s lockdown, now eased, was Statewide, Assam chose to impose a 14-day lockdown from June 29 only in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district that includes Guwahati. For urban areas elsewhere in the State, the lockdown was prescribed only on Saturdays and Sundays.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the pandemic scenario in Guwahati would be assessed after a week for a call on the nature of the lockdown. On July 4, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna announced the relaxation of certain activities from July 5. These include opening of grocery shops for five hours till July12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath