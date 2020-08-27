Arunachal House to push for Sixth Schedule status

‘Laws needed to safeguard tribal rights’

The 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday resolved to persuade the Centre for inclusion of the State under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect the rights of its indigenous communities.

Tribal areas of four north-eastern States – Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura – are under the Sixth Schedule.

After Home Minister Bamang Felix moved the resolution, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the State did not have adequate laws to safeguard tribal rights.

“We will place the resolution before the Centre explaining all the views expressed by the MLAs and the community-based organisations so that it can be taken up for discussion in both Houses of Parliament,” Mr. Khandu said, adding that the “tough journey began today [Thursday]”. The one-day session was earlier scheduled for three days.

Non-IAS as DCs

The Chief Minister also told the House that the Centre would be asked to open up posts of Deputy Commissioners of the State’s 22 districts for non-IAS officers.