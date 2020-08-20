Other States

Arunachal groups differ on autonomous zones

Community-based organisations (CBOs) in Arunachal Pradesh differed on the issue of creation of two autonomous councils but agreed that the State needs to be brought under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The CBOs representing the major ethnic groups debated the demand for Mon Autonomous Region (MAR) and Patkai Autonomous Council (PAC) at the first meeting of a consultative committee in State capital Itanagar on August 19.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on August 5 proposed a discussion on the issue. The committee was subsequently set up with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as its chairperson.

