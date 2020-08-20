Arunachal groups differ on autonomous zones, agree on 6th Schedule status

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. Photo: Twitter/@ChownaMeinBJP

20 August 2020 13:54 IST

First consultative committee meeting on the issue headed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein hears community-based organisations

Community-based organisations (CBOs) in Arunachal Pradesh differed on the issue of creation of two autonomous councils but agreed that the State needs to be brought under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The CBOs, representing the major ethnic groups, debated the demand for Mon Autonomous Region (MAR) and Patkai Autonomous Council (PAC) at the first meeting of a consultative committee in State capital Itanagar on August 19.

On August 5, Chief Minister Pema Khandu proposed a discussion on the issue. The committee was subsequently set up, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as its chairperson.

Getam Borang, a vice-president of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes’ Forum, felt the demand for autonomous councils was not justified.

“The State government should instead focus on working out modalities to bring the entire State under the Sixth Schedule or Article 371 (A) of the Constitution for ensuring the rights over the State’s indigenous peoples over land, rivers, forest and other resources besides protecting customs and traditions,” he said.

The tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura are currently under the Sixth Schedule, while Article 371 (A), guaranteeing special rights, is applicable to Nagaland.

Students’ union opposition

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union asserted its opposition to the demand for autonomous councils. “The State government should push for Sixth Schedule status rather than discuss autonomous areas,” its president Hawa Bagang said.

The creation of MAR and PAC was unnecessary as these two areas enjoyed separate departments. While the Department of Tirap Changlang Longding covered Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts sought under PAC, the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs catered to Tawang and West Kameng districts envisaged under MAR, he pointed out.

The MAR Demand Committee and councils of tribes such as the Wancho, Nocte and the Tutsa defended their respective demand for autonomous zones but at the same time favoured the idea of bringing Arunachal Pradesh under the Sixth Schedule.

Mr. Mein said the suggestions made in the consultative committee meeting would be submitted as a report to the government.

The 60-member State Assembly had approved the creation of MAR and PAC through a resolution in February 2004.