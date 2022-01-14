Arunachal group seeks CM Pema Khandu ’s ouster

GUWAHATI

14 January 2022 02:39 IST

36-hour bandh peaceful; 100 activists in preventive detention

A tribe-based youth organisation shut down Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar and adjoining areas on Thursday to press for the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accusing him of indulging in large-scale corruption.

Officials said the 36-hour bandh called by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) from 5 a.m. was by and large peaceful but about 100 activists were taken under preventive detention.

“There were no reports of any untoward incident,” Talo Potom, the Deputy Commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region district said. The region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun town and other adjoining areas.

The district’s Superintendent of Police, Jimmy Chiram, said the police were trying to find out what role the detained people played in the bandh.

The district authorities had suspended mobile Internet services for 48 hours since Wednesday evening after reports that some people might be mobilised through social media. In keeping with a Gauhati High Court order, the authorities had declared the bandh illegal.

The ANYA, accusing Mr. Khandu of involvement in scams worth more than ₹2,000 crore, had submitted a memorandum to the government on December 10, with a 15-day deadline demanding clarification on the charges. After the expiry of the deadline, it asked the Chief Minister to quit. Mr. Khandu had rubbished the charges as “politically motivated” and asked the outfit to take him to court if it had any evidence.