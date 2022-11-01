Arunachal government wants CBI to probe all public service exams since 2014

Arunachal Pradesh has been rocked by the assistant engineer (civil) exam question paper leak.

GUWAHATI

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to request the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe all examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) since 2014 for possible anomalies.

This followed a meeting between a high-level team headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and representatives of two influential student organisations – the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the All Nyishi Students’ Union – on October 31.

The State government has been under pressure since August 28 when a candidate for the post of assistant engineer (civil) lodged a complaint at the Itanagar police station, stating that the question paper for the examination conducted by the APPSC on August 26 and 27 had been leaked.

The two students’ bodies had demanded the overhauling of the APPSC and immediate dismissal of the officials involved in a question paper leak ‘scam’. They had also demanded a probe into all the exams.

“Our government is seriously moving ahead in cleansing the system to ensure fool-proof exams for the recruitment in government jobs,” Mr. Khandu said, adding that the CBI would be asked to scrutinise all APPSC-conducted exams since 2014.

The meeting between the Chief Minister’s team and the leaders of the two students’ unions coincided with the demand of candidates who appeared for the exams conducted by the APPSC in 2017 to reopen their case.

The candidates for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination-2017 had gone to court alleging anomalies in the selection process. “The investigation into the case that year was one-sided,” they said.

Many heads have rolled since the question paper leak came to the fore. APPSC chairperson Nipo Nabam quit owning moral responsibility followed by two of the four members – both retired Army officers. The police arrested more than 10 persons, including government officers, in connection with the case.