Arunachal Government announces reward for information on jailbreakers who killed a constable

March 30, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has announced a reward of ₹1 lakh each for information on two extremists who escaped from a jail in Tirap district on March 26 after killing an Indian Reserve Battalion constable.

The jailbreakers — Roksen Homcha Lowang from the State’s Changlang district and Tiptu Kitnya from the adjoining Tirap district — are members of the Niki Sumi faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang).

The duo overpowered constable Wangnyam Bosai, one of two on duty at the jail, and killed him with his service rifle.

“It is thereby brought to public notice that a reward of ₹1 lakh each has been declared upon the criminals involved in this case. The reward shall be given to any individual who can provide accurate information that leads to the arrest of the criminals,” a statement issued by the Arunachal police said on Thursday. The identity of the informer or informers would be kept a secret, it added.

Led by Tirap’s Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba, the police launched a manhunt for the two extremists soon after the incident at the Khonsa Jail at about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Lowang was in the jail in connection with a murder case while Kitnya was an undertrial prisoner.

