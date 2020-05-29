Arunachal falls back on retired doctors to improve health sector

GUWAHATI:

COVID-19 makes State Cabinet approve plan to upgrade 18 district hospitals

Arunachal Pradesh has decided to recruit retired health professionals, especially doctors, on a contractual basis, to improve the State’s health sector and be ready for challenges such as COVID-19.

The State has also approved the upgrading of 18 district hospitals, with an execution deadline of 24 months for an estimated cost of ₹365 crore to be funded by various funding windows of the Government of India.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in State capital Itanagar on Friday.

The State has been suffering from poor health infrastructure despite the presence of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun near Itanagar. As a result, many patients seek treatment in adjoining Assam and elsewhere in the country.

“We are low on health professionals and need all the hands available. There is a sizeable number of retired doctors who can help boost the healthcare service delivery,” a senior Health Department official said, declining to be quoted.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, upgrading the 18 existing district hospitals would cost an estimated ₹365 crore. This would be funded from various Central schemes.

Among the other decisions taken by the Cabinet was the development of 2,000 nutritional kitchen gardens per Assembly constituency. The State has 60 seats.